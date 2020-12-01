Left Menu
Govt collects over Rs 1.04 lakh crore as GST revenue in November against Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October: FinMin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:16 IST
BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the C...

European shares rise on vaccine hopes; Brexit talks eyed

European shares on Tuesday made a positive start to the month following record-breaking gains in November, with optimism around a coronavirus vaccine strengthening the case for an economic recovery.After a days dip, when investors took some...

Serum says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations that a COVID-19 trial volunteer suffered serious side effects from a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, saying that the va...
