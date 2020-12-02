Left Menu
NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:02 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Latest News

Interpol warns that COVID-19 vaccines could be targeted by criminals

The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned on Wednesday that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots. Interpol, which is headquartered in France, said it had issued a g...

Spreading virus pushes German regions towards tougher lockdowns

Germany inched towards tougher lockdown measures on Wednesday, with one regional premier promising a stricter course now that regions that had been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are seeing case numbers surge. A partial lockdo...

Mastercard Send™ has Enabled a Successful Festive Season for Online Businesses and Consumers

Gurgaon, Haryana, India NewsVoir The ongoing pandemic has accelerated real-time payments as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to cash. This has led to a notable shift towards digital payment solutions. With the festive season at its ...

Farm laws: Cong workers try to march to Haryana CM's home, face water cannons

Police used water cannons Wednesday as Punjab Youth Congress workers jumped barricades trying to march to Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattars home here, protesting over the new farm laws. Police later took several activists into preventive ...
