India beat Australia by six wickets in second T20 International in Sydney to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...
Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...
A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on SundayVillagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Ba...