Mali troops re-enter strategic northern town after separatists withdraw

A separatist movement in northern Mali announced on Tuesday it was carrying out "a controlled withdrawal" from a strategic town in the north, a symbolic boost to Mali's army and its Russian backers in their years-long fight against insurgents ‌including al Qaeda-linked jihadists.

Malian troops were "reinforcing their presence" in the town by Tuesday night, a government statement said, adding that this would allow for "the gradual return of public administration and basic social services". The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) took control of Kidal town six months ago in nationwide attacks that also killed Mali's defence minister. It had joined forces ‌in those attacks with the regional al Qaeda affiliate, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, known as JNIM, posing the biggest test yet to Mali's military leaders who seized ‌power in coups in 2020 and 2021.

The FLA's decision to leave Kidal came in response to airstrikes by Mali's military backed by Russian fighters, the FLA said in a statement. "The FLA specifies that this is a temporary operational measure, also intended to preserve its human and logistical capabilities intact. This methodical withdrawal from the area took place without any direct combat having yet pitted its forces against ⁠the enemy," ​the statement said.

Mali has leaned on Russian ⁠security support for years, first from the Wagner mercenary group and then from the paramilitary group Africa Corps, which is made up of many former Wagner fighters. 'SYMBOLIC' BUT NOT DECISIVE VICTORY, ANALYST SAYS

Earlier ⁠on Tuesday, Mali's military said it had launched large-scale air and ground operations in the region of Kidal. The goals of the operations included tracking down and neutralizing armed groups ​operating in the area, destroying their supply networks and restoring "lasting security" and free movement for people and goods, a Malian military statement said.

Pro-government fighters, including ⁠Russian fighters, re-entered Kidal on Tuesday afternoon, a security source said. Malian forces and Wagner fighters retook Kidal from insurgents in November 2023, the most concrete gain from their partnership — only to lose it during ⁠the ​attacks in April.

"A successful recapture... affirms the military-led government's authority and boosts the army's morale, particularly after several high-profile setbacks both in the north and the central regions in recent weeks," said Beverly Ochieng, associate director of Control Risks. "This is also an opportunity for Africa Corps to reprise its role as the Malian ⁠government's security guarantor after appearing to lose significant ground, including in Kidal, since April."

But the change of control in Kidal is still largely "symbolic" and not "decisive" in ⁠Mali's campaign against insurgent groups, Ochieng added. A ⁠source close to the FLA leadership told Reuters that the aerial operations by Malian and Russian forces began three days ago.

The source played down the significance of the FLA's withdrawal, saying it was a measure to protect lives and equipment. "For us, ‌war is not a ‌race against the clock," the source said.