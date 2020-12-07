Left Menu
Derogatory remarks against Sufi saint: SC grants protection from coercive action to news anchor Amish Devgan if he cooperates in probe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:27 IST
Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index de...

Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed vote

Venezuelas electoral authority said early on Monday that 67.6 of 5.2 million votes were for pro-Maduro candidates during a parliamentary election held on Sunday which the main opposition coalition boycotted as they considered it a fraud.The...

France's SocGen to shut 600 branches by 2025 by merging bank networks

Frances Societe Generale said on Monday it expected to shut 600 branches in France by 2025 with the merging of its two retail banking networks Societe Generale and Credit du Nord. Frances third-biggest listed lender said merging its two ret...

Rijiju says NDTL has taken corrective steps, urges WADA chief to lift suspension

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the World Anti-Doping Agency to lift the suspension imposed on the National Dope Testing Labaratory, saying that it has taken various corrective measures prescribed by the global body. Addressing...
