Oppn parties betraying spirit of values, ideologies in politics by unleashing anarchy in name of opposing farm bills: UP CM.

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 62148.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49002.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49199.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 071...
Samajwadi Party SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the state police while he was staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow on Monday. Earlier, the SP chief and his party workers had staged the sit-in protest as thei...
Budget furniture giant IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the worlds biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday.The 70-year old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million co...
Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on Facebook on Monday.Hungarys plans to conduct trials of and possibly ...