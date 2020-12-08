Left Menu
Gujarat records 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,21,493; toll rises to 4,110 with 15 more deaths: Health Department.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:06 IST
Gujarat records 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,21,493; toll rises to 4,110 with 15 more deaths: Health Department.



