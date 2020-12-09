Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL for regulation of techfin companies like Amazon and Google.

... ...
... ...
NSE International Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange NSE of India Ltd, has become the first in GIFT City to list American Depository Receipts ADRs with Dr Reddys Laboratories being the first Indian corporate ...
The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said there were seeds of progress in resolving a long-running Gulf Arab row and a commitment to tone things down as the parties work for a solution to end the rift with neighbouring Qatar. A...
European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global stock market rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 ...
US President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden emerged as the most and second-most tweeted about people on Twitter for the year 2020, according to the micro-blogging sites annual year-end review. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also m...