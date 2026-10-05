Dozens quarantined in Siberia after plague institute lab worker dies

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 17:48 IST
Dozens quarantined in Siberia after plague institute lab worker dies

A laboratory ‌worker ​at a plague research institute in Siberia has fallen ill and died in undisclosed circumstances, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of people, and the head of Russia's health watchdog to fly to the Irkutsk ‌region.

The death has sparked public health fears on social media, but the authorities said on Monday the situation was under control. Plague is endemic to Siberia, location of the first known prehistoric human outbreak, as the bacterium that causes it, Yersinia pestis, is present among the small wild mammals in ‌its vast wilderness and their fleas. It is rare for Russians to fall ill with plague, however, though cases in other parts ‌of the world - notably Africa - occur every year.

Local media named the woman as Darya Shipilova, an employee at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. There were conflicting reports about how and where the laboratory worker, whose age was given as 28, had fallen ill, but the authorities said she had died of pneumonia ⁠of as-yet unestablished ​origin.

AUTHORITIES SAY NO NEW CASES ⁠REPORTED, ALL CONTACTS TRACED Russia's health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told state media the institute had not found evidence of any accidents involving the handling of pathogens after rumours spread on ⁠social media that the woman had dropped a test tube containing live bacteria.

Nevertheless, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, flew to Siberia for an emergency meeting ​over the weekend. An unspecified number of people who had been in contact with the dead woman were quarantined, parts of the ⁠hospital in the town of Shelekhov where she died were cordoned off, and an aluminium plant told its workers to wear masks.

Authorities urged people to remain calm and ⁠said ​there was no evidence that the woman's death was linked to her work. Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region, said in a statement that she had died of "pneumonia of unknown aetiology", adding: "Importantly, over the past few days, no new cases of staff from the Anti-Plague ⁠Institute seeking medical attention have been identified."

He said the situation was under control and that all known contacts of the dead woman had ⁠been identified, examined and placed under ⁠medical supervision. Plague comes in three forms affecting different parts of the body. Pneumonic plague, an infection of the lungs, prompts the patient to cough out infectious airborne droplets.

If identified quickly, it can be treated ‌with antibiotics. But if left ‌untreated, it can be fatal in one to six days.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Himachal’s Natural Apple Farming Boom Reveals What Growers Need to Keep It Growing

Chemical Trail We Leave Behind: Everyday Water Use Adds Hidden TFA to Sewers

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026