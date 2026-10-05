Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 17:47 IST
Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

England manager Thomas Tuchel said there was no ​indication of any injury risk with Alex Scott before ​or during Saturday's 7-0 Nations League win ‌over ​Croatia, after the midfielder withdrew from the squad due to a thigh problem.

Scott has left the England camp because of an injury, the FA said on Monday. "With Alex ‌it's a strange one. I'm very sad about it. He trained in both sessions before the match. He did extra work after the training sessions. We knew he was in treatment but we only got green lights from him and the medics," ‌Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

"When we were aware of slight discomfort during the match we asked if he ‌wanted to come off. He said no." British media reported the Bournemouth midfielder could be sidelined for several weeks.

"Afterwards he said it was the right decision but he could've played the full 90. He didn't feel an injury. Even on the plane here before we did the scan," he added. "It ⁠is a ​strange one because it does ⁠not match the objectivity of the scan and the prediction of the time he is going to miss. There was no awareness of any ⁠risk from our side."

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa also withdrew from the squad due to injury. The injury is unfortunate for Scott, whom Tuchel ​said could challenge regular Declan Rice for a spot in England's midfield.

With Rice having withdrawn from the squad ⁠before the international break began, Scott featured alongside Elliot Anderson against Croatia, and the pair dictated play against veterans Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic. When asked ⁠if ​Arsenal's Rice might be worried about his place in the team, Tuchel told reporters: "Of course, and he does, we need performances like this. This is just the nature of it. We will not survive on two central midfielders.

"Declan knows about ⁠his importance, and he's one of the very best midfielders in Europe. We need more, more, more, more variety. We ⁠need more, more, more options. ⁠Then it's always about the guys who are in camp. Alex was in the highest level." England, second in their group behind World Cup winners Spain, host the Czech Republic ‌at Wembley on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Himachal’s Natural Apple Farming Boom Reveals What Growers Need to Keep It Growing

Chemical Trail We Leave Behind: Everyday Water Use Adds Hidden TFA to Sewers

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026