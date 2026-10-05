Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

England manager Thomas Tuchel said there was no ​indication of any injury risk with Alex Scott before ​or during Saturday's 7-0 Nations League win ‌over ​Croatia, after the midfielder withdrew from the squad due to a thigh problem.

Scott has left the England camp because of an injury, the FA said on Monday. "With Alex ‌it's a strange one. I'm very sad about it. He trained in both sessions before the match. He did extra work after the training sessions. We knew he was in treatment but we only got green lights from him and the medics," ‌Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

"When we were aware of slight discomfort during the match we asked if he ‌wanted to come off. He said no." British media reported the Bournemouth midfielder could be sidelined for several weeks.

"Afterwards he said it was the right decision but he could've played the full 90. He didn't feel an injury. Even on the plane here before we did the scan," he added. "It ⁠is a ​strange one because it does ⁠not match the objectivity of the scan and the prediction of the time he is going to miss. There was no awareness of any ⁠risk from our side."

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa also withdrew from the squad due to injury. The injury is unfortunate for Scott, whom Tuchel ​said could challenge regular Declan Rice for a spot in England's midfield.

With Rice having withdrawn from the squad ⁠before the international break began, Scott featured alongside Elliot Anderson against Croatia, and the pair dictated play against veterans Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic. When asked ⁠if ​Arsenal's Rice might be worried about his place in the team, Tuchel told reporters: "Of course, and he does, we need performances like this. This is just the nature of it. We will not survive on two central midfielders.

"Declan knows about ⁠his importance, and he's one of the very best midfielders in Europe. We need more, more, more, more variety. We ⁠need more, more, more options. ⁠Then it's always about the guys who are in camp. Alex was in the highest level." England, second in their group behind World Cup winners Spain, host the Czech Republic ‌at Wembley on Tuesday.