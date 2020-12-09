2,463 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 5.99 lakh; death toll goes up to 9,813 with 50 new fatalities: Authorities.

... ...
... ...
Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 new cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,48,079, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included eight f...
The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...
The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers for alleged possession of mephedrone MD worth Rs 12 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branchs unit-9 laid a trap at Daulat Nagar bus s...
Developers are transforming a windowless industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europes largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.The farming system ...