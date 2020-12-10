Left Menu
Single-day rise of 31,521 infections, 412 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 97,67,371, death toll to 1,41,772: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:30 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi

Factbox on Italian football great Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64. Born Sept. 23, 1956 in Prato, ItalyEARLY YEARS Made his professional debut for Juventus in 1973 but after struggling with injuries was loaned to Como, where he made ...

Mexico agrees to buy 35 mln doses of Cansino COVID vaccine

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine.Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously sa...
Give Feedback
