Violators of law in Bengal have protection of police and administration: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Turkish lira weakened on Friday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move set to worsen ties between the two NATO allies. Separately, ...
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday flagged off the trial run for electric buses in Dehradun under the Smart City Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Rawat congratulated the people of the city and said that this is an ...
Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test series against Australia starting December 17. Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury du...
Japans government urged people on Friday to spend a quiet year-end after daily coronavirus infections hit a record, but said it would keep providing subsidies to promote tourism despite media reports that it may pause the campaign.The repor...