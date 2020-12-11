Left Menu
Top India batsman Rohit Sharma clears fitness test at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy ahead of Test series against Australia: BCCI source.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:06 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

On his 98th birthday, looking back at films that established Dilip Kumar as 'The Tragedy King'

Legendary actor, philanthropist and former politician Dilip Kumar ringed into his 98th birthday on Friday. Fans of the yesteryear actor who is credited for bringing the technique of method acting to the Indian cinema have been flooding Twit...

Turkish lira slips after sources say U.S. to impose sanctions

The Turkish lira weakened on Friday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move set to worsen ties between the two NATO allies. Separately, ...

Trivendra Singh Rawat flags off trial run of electric buses in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday flagged off the trial run for electric buses in Dehradun under the Smart City Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Rawat congratulated the people of the city and said that this is an ...

Rohit Sharma clears fitness test at Bengaluru's NCA

Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test series against Australia starting December 17. Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury du...
