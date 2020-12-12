Recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets, access to technology; help bring investments in agriculture that will benefit farmers: PM.

... ...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.Ref...
Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-ever single day recovery of COVID-19 patients as 424 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,163, a senior health department official said here on Saturd...
A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging. Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the...