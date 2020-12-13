Gujarat reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, infection count rises to 2,27,683; toll goes up to 4,171 as 11 patients die: Health department.

... ...
A day ahead of the final phase of local body polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF and the BJP on Sunday moved the State ElectionCommission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans announcement of free COVID- 19 vaccine, contending it violate...
A pipeline carrying crude oil to Irans second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, but the spillage and the blaze were brought under control, Iranian news agencies reported. The volume of the fire was not large...The f...
An Army colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a friends wife at an officers mess, police said. The victims husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent ...
The bus services which have been affected from the last three days due to the strike called by the transport employees will resume from Monday, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi on Sunday. This comes ...