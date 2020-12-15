SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty.

... ...
Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Monday Chinas health authorities are not transparent in their authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, a statement that may further inflame political tension in the South American country...
Flipkart on Tuesday announced the winners of the Mobile Awards 2020 across different categories including design, gaming, battery and innovation, to name a few.The Apple iPhone 12 serieshas won the title of the best camera phone while the V...
Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has backed incumbent opener Joe Burns to play the first Test against India, saying he will provide the hosts with experience in the absence of injured David Warner. Burns has had a woeful run recently, ...
The pound stabilised on Tuesday after Mondays sharp rebound as market participants grew more optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal, but implied volatility gauges pointed to further price swings ahead as the Dec. 31 Brexit deadline a...