Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:25 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Brazil says China 'not transparent' on COVID-19 vaccine emergency use

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Monday Chinas health authorities are not transparent in their authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, a statement that may further inflame political tension in the South American country...

Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: iPhone 12 series, Asus ROG 3, Samsung F41 and other announced winners

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the winners of the Mobile Awards 2020 across different categories including design, gaming, battery and innovation, to name a few.The Apple iPhone 12 serieshas won the title of the best camera phone while the V...

Burns will provide experience in absence of Warner: Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has backed incumbent opener Joe Burns to play the first Test against India, saying he will provide the hosts with experience in the absence of injured David Warner. Burns has had a woeful run recently, ...

Sterling stabilises after Brexit deal hopes rebound

The pound stabilised on Tuesday after Mondays sharp rebound as market participants grew more optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal, but implied volatility gauges pointed to further price swings ahead as the Dec. 31 Brexit deadline a...
