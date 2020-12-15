India's present COVID case fatality rate at 1.45 per cent is among lowest in world: Health ministry.

... ...
... ...
At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...
The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings pr...
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said India is a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make p...