Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov; trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn: Govt data.

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator. Mushfiqur, who captains Beximco Dhaka, had angrily made a th...
The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive. At...
Heritage enthusiasts and other people visiting the historic Coronation Park in northwest Delhis Burari area in the past few days, have not been allowed entry, with security staff citing lodging of paramilitary personnel on its premises as t...
The Assam Transport Department has cancelled the trade licence issued to a dealer of the countrys largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, for allegedly selling old vehicles by repainting them, officials said on Tuesday. The District Transpor...