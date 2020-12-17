PSLV-C50 successfully places communication satellite CMS-01 into orbit, says ISRO.

... ...
A group of 18 sailors who were seized by Libyan patrol boats in September while fishing in the Mediterranean have been freed by authorities in eastern Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.The sailors, who include I...
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused US intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims. Speaking v...
The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that a petition which seeks that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts Twitter account be permanently suspended was not maintainable. The reliefs sought by petitioner Ali Kaashif K...
Christmas and New Years Eve are around the corner but the celebratory mood, sparkling lights that brighten up the markets and swarm of tourists are missing in Nainital as the coronavirus pandemic has kept most people confined to their homes...