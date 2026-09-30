US trade chief to consider trade deal tariff caps in excess capacity probe

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 07:09 IST
US trade chief to consider trade deal tariff caps in excess capacity probe

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ​said on Tuesday that the Trump ‌administration will ​take into consideration tariff caps negotiated in trade deals with countries as it weighs potential new duties in an investigation on excess industrial capacity. Speaking ‌to reporters ahead of a Group of 20 trade ministers meeting, Greer said he did not want to prejudge the outcome of a pending Section 301 investigation that is expected to focus on excess capacity in China ‌and other key trading partners.

"I don't want to get ahead of the report and proposed action, ‌but I guess what I'll say on that is we value those deals, and we will certainly take them into account when we're looking at any outcomes of that report," Greer said. "What I will say as well is that a ⁠lot of ​those deals, they actually, you ⁠know, as they're implemented, they go a long way to mitigating some of the impacts of excess capacity that might be ⁠present in those countries," Greer said after a roundtable of CEOs and trade ministers.

The Trump administration has used its ​presidency of the G20 summit process this year to bring attention to China's excess production capacity and ⁠over-reliance on exports for growth. At the G20 finance ministers meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, at the beginning of September, all G20 ⁠member countries ​except China agreed to take actions against such policies.

European Union trade chief Maros Sefcovic told the CEO roundtable on Tuesday he welcomed the Trump administration's focus on combating excess industrial capacity at the ⁠G20 meeting. Sefcovic said the EU was pushing for reforms on excess capacity in the G20 framework and at ⁠the World Trade Organization. He ⁠also said the EU was working towards deeper cooperation with the US and other allies on critical minerals to secure supply chains and avoid "weaponization" of the ‌materials, production of which ‌is currently dominated by China.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026