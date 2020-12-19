India make their lowest Test score of 36/9 in terminated second innings of opening match against Australia in Adelaide.

... ...
Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...
An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...
Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday sought to allay fears surrounding a railway track-doubling project that is facing opposition, saying that environment will not be damaged during its implementation. He also launched a veiled atta...