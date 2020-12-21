Delhi HC declines Future Retail Ltd's plea for interim order injuncting Amazon from writing to authorities about arbitral award.

... ...
Opponents of Nepals prime minister turned to the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a constitutional coup.Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis dissolution of parlia...
Pakistan has reported 1,792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 458,968, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that a total o...
The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd IPICOL has been categorised as a top performer among 20 state investment promotion agencies with an overall score of 98 per cent. The assessment by Invest India in collaborat...
The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, detained in Beijing since January 2019, has been delayed by three months, according to his former teacher and a supporter Feng Chongyi. The 55-year-old pro-democracy blogger, who was detained at ...