Soccer-UAE beat Oman to reach Gulf Cup final against Saudi

Forward Ousmane ​Camara scored the only goal as ​the United Arab Emirates beat ‌Oman ​1-0 on Saturday to set up a final against Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup.

Saudi edged Asian champions Qatar ‌3-2 on penalties after 120 minutes ended goalless in an earlier, poor-quality semi-final. Camara headed home from close range to lead Zlatko Dalic's side to the final for the first ‌time since 2018. The UAE are seeking to clinch the title for a ‌third time after their triumphs in 2007 and 2013.

UAE playmaker Nicolas Gimenez squandered a penalty in the 56th minute. Oman, runners-up in the previous edition, had reached the semi-finals after advancing ahead of Iraq ⁠by lot ​when the two ⁠teams finished level on all Group A tiebreak criteria.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais played a huge role ⁠by making two saves in the penalty shootout, denying Jassem Gaber and Boualem Khoukhi from ​the spot. Al Owais, 34, saved Khoukhi's penalty and then denied him again when ⁠the kick was ordered to be retaken.

Qatar were solid in defence and came closest to breaking the ⁠deadlock ​when substitute Edmilson struck the crossbar late in the second half. However, the main talking point for Julen Lopetegui's side was talisman Akram Afif's frustrated reaction after ⁠being substituted in the 69th minute, with the forward appearing unhappy as he left the ⁠pitch.

Saudi Arabia will ⁠hope to end a 22-year wait to regain the Gulf Cup when they host the UAE in Tuesday's final at King ‌Abdullah Sports ‌City Stadium.