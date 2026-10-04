Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 03:18 IST
Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

​Spanish police arrested three members of a far-right ​group and fired rubber bullets ‌on Saturday night ​in Madrid after tens of thousands had marched across the country to demand action to tackle a housing crisis.

Far-right activists, some of ‌whom performed Nazi salutes, tried to reach demonstrators camped out in the Puerta del Sol, a central square in the Spanish capital, to protest the housing crisis, the Spanish government said. Earlier, some demonstrators waved posters calling ‌for a general strike after the measures drawn up to address mass anger over the eviction ‌of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid, and other housing issues, were rejected in parliament on Friday.

"It's a shame," said Nando de Anguulo, 26, who joined Saturday's protest in Madrid. "It only proves that it is us, the people, who have to adapt ⁠to ​the political parties, and ⁠not the politicians to what the people want, and this can't go on like that." Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez might call ⁠a snap election for November after the legislation failed to pass and would be watching the strength of Saturday's ​protests before deciding, Spanish media reported on Friday.

Sanchez's office declined to comment on the reports. In the ⁠southeastern city of Valencia, demonstrators clashed with police who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up protests.

About 30 protesters ⁠entered ​the City of Arts and Sciences, a landmark cultural complex, before police ousted them. Other demonstrations in 50 Spanish cities were peaceful. Valeria Racu, spokesperson for the Tenants Union, told reporters in Madrid ⁠that a general strike would be called after talks with labour unions.

About 70,000 protesters took part in ⁠Saturday's demonstration in Madrid, the ⁠Spanish government said. Protests planned in Barcelona and the nearby city of Hospitalet de Llobregat were called off because of heavy rain.

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