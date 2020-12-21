64 members of four militant outfits surrender before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

... ...
The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday its medical review board concluded that clinical trial data to determine the efficacy of Fujifilm Holdings Corps COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive. The review board will re-examine Av...
The Delhi High Court Monday sought National Testing Agencys NTA reply on a plea claiming major discrepancies in the OMR sheets uploaded with regard to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2020 conducted in September. Justice Jayant...
The Vatican on Monday declared that it is morally acceptable for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vaticans watchdog off...
U2 frontman Bono, singer-rapper Pharrell Williams and celebrated actor Letitia Wright have joined the voice cast of Universal Pictures and Illuminations animated comedy Sing 2. They join the returning cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese...