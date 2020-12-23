Retro tax case: Cairn Energy says arbitration tribunal unanimously rules that India has to pay USD 1.2 bn plus interest and costs.

... ...
Mads Mikkelsen-starrer Riders of Justice has been chosen as the opening film for the 50th edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR. Directed by filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, the Danish-language feature is part of the festival...
Odishas COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday mounted to 3,27,279 after 364 more people tested positive for infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,846, a health department official said. The new cases were d...
The relations between Pakistan and India plumbed new depths in 2020, a year marred by periodic verbal duels, summoning of diplomats and rhetorics by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to step down...
With emphasis still on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a city doctor has launched an animated short awareness film Chottu and Mottu, targeting children and public. The film in Tamil...