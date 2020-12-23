Sensex rallies 437.49 pts to close at 46,444.18; Nifty surges 134.80 pts to 13,601.10.

... ...
A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus Variant Under Investigation VUI-2021201 has been reported by the Government of United Kingdom UK to World Health Organization WHO. This variant is estimated by the European Center for Disease Control ECDC ...
The Centre should listen to the peoples voice against the abrogation of Article 370 since it has itself termed the DDC polls as a victory of democracy, National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday. Addressing party ...
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...
Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 23 ANINewsVoir MahaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization DAO has recorded a 1900 per cent jump since their IDO on December 17, 2020 to a base price of USD 12. With the global success of the project ...