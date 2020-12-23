871 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's infection tally to over 6.19 lakh; death toll reaches 10,347 with 18 more fatalities: Authorities.

... ...
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new COVID-19 cases. The ra...
Sealing a new EU-UK trade pact is still not certain, an EU diplomat and an official said on Wednesday after comments from other sources in the bloc suggested an agreement could be imminent.It could still go either way, the official said of ...
Britain and the European Union are still negotiating on a post-Brexit trade deal, a British government source said on Wednesday, after diplomats in the bloc suggested an agreement could be reached imminently.Negotiations are ongoing, said t...
Around 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they were initiating legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros 122 million in damages.The civil lawsuit, which the plaint...