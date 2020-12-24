Assets worth Rs 4,109 crore attached in PMLA case linked to alleged ponzi scam involving a south India-based company: ED.

... ...
Cricket Australia on Thursday said Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the third Test between India and Australia if Sydneys COVID-19 situation renders it untenable despite efforts being made to continue with the original schedule....
Aanya Wellness a homegrown preventive healthcare startup, is all set to cater to the Indonesian market in collaboration with noDokter. Having enabled millions in India, through its health focused initiatives and consulting in this year, it ...
Stocks rallied and the British pound gained on Thursday as Britain and the European Union closed in on a free-trade deal and investors wagered on a global economic recovery. Britain and the European Union were hammering out the final detail...
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that a new world-class hockey stadium would be constructed at Rourkela in Sundargarh district as part of preparations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup which will be hosted by the state...