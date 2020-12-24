Left Menu
Development News Edition

You should not create panic among people, HC tells Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:07 IST
You should not create panic among people, HC tells Delhi government.

You should not create panic among people, HC tells Delhi government.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt again invites farmer unions for talks, says it won't be logical to discuss MSP-related demand

The government on Thursday again invited protesting farmer unions for talks, but made it clear that it would not be logical to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price MSP, which is out of the purview of three n...

Oberoi Realty and Tata projects sign up with Captech Technologies to use its eFORCE labour marketplace

Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Captech Technologies, Indias largest and only labour marketplace has bagged projects from Realty majors Oberoi Realty and Tata Projects. The developers via the eFORCE marketplace platform ...

Ex-Japan PM Abe says sorry over political funding case

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday apologized for denying allegations that his office may have possibly violated Japans strict political funding laws and admitted he was unaware what his office had done. Abe said he will ...

Kidnapped construction workers in Tripura released by ultras

Three construction workers who were kidnapped by insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura NLFT from a village near the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura have been released, police said on Thursday. The workers engaged by Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020