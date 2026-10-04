Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount gets court green light on Warner ​Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

A US judge entered an ​order on Wednesday allowing Paramount to close its $110 billion ‌acquisition ​of Warner Bros , ending a months-long holdup, as the company named Mattel's Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to help run the combined business.

US District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved a Sept. 21 settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/paramount-settles-with-california-other-states-clearing-major-hurdle-warner-bros-2026-09-21/ with a ‌California-led group of 12 states that had sued to block one of the largest media mergers in history, saying it would create a media behemoth capable of driving up film and TV prices.

Exiled Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Exiled Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev takes on Vladimir ‌Putin's war in Ukraine in "Minotaur", a drama about conscription and moral compromise released nearly five years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The film, which ‌won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is an entry for the 2027 Oscar for best international film, is released as debate persists over Russia's ability to sustain troop numbers in a conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded.

Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

David Ellison's choice ⁠of Mattel ​CEO Ynon Kreiz as his co-captain at ⁠the new Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery signals what the media behemoth will care about most: running a lean, cost-efficient business that can pump more money out of its storied franchises. Kreiz's tenure ⁠at the Barbie doll-maker and his previous stint leading production company Endemol have been marked by cost-cutting and restructuring efforts aimed at improving profitability and overall output.

Kennedy Center ​Honors to be held at Capital One Arena amid demolition fight

This year's Kennedy Center Honors will be held at Washington's Capital One ⁠Arena as the Trump administration faces legal and congressional challenges over plans to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a center spokesperson said on Friday. This will ⁠be ​the first time the honors are not held at the center's Opera House since the awards' inception in 1978.

Disney licenses lineup of movies, TV shows to Netflix including 'Ice Age,' 'Will Trent'

Disney agreed to license a slate of movies and TV shows to Netflix, including existing "Ice Age" films as ⁠well as "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and "Will Trent" series, the companies said on Friday. Here are some more details:

Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized ⁠suits for spring/summer 2027

Victoria Beckham unveiled ⁠slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers and roomy handbags in her spring/summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. Models wore oversized suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid trousers spilling over their ‌heels. Short parkas cinched at ‌the waist were worn over sheer, side-slit dresses hemmed in pom-poms. Giant ​handbags were held under the arm.