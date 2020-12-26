PM Modi refers to transparent DDC polls in J-K & people's large participation, asserts it's a moment of pride for India.

... ...
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...
With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...
The civic body in Gujarats Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from pr...
