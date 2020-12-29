Left Menu
Vaccines will work against new COVID variants; No evidence so far that new variant found in UK increases severity of disease: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:44 IST
Vaccines will work against new COVID variants; No evidence so far that new variant found in UK increases severity of disease: Government.

Vaccines will work against new COVID variants; No evidence so far that new variant found in UK increases severity of disease: Government.

AstraZeneca vaccine not ready for quick European approval, watchdog official says

The European Medicines Authority EMA will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdogs Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. They h...

Belarus starts COVID-19 vaccinations with Russian shots

Belarus on Tuesday announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out a vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safe...

Lucknow: Over 60 Congress workers taken into custody

Over 60 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody on Tuesday during their Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao Yatra here, police said. Around 60 to 70 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody at Shahid Park here while staging a ...

In India, 63 per cent of total COVID-19 cases so far have been reported in males and 37 per cent cases in females: Health ministry.

In India, 63 per cent of total COVID-19 cases so far have been reported in males and 37 per cent cases in females Health ministry....
