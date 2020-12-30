Left Menu
Cabinet approves industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam & Tumakuru; multi modal logistics hub at G Noida.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:22 IST
Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...

Govt approves multi-modal logistics hub at Greater Noida

The government on Wednesday approved a multi-modal logistics and transport hub MMTH at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh with a view to making India a strong player in the global value chainThe Union Cabinet also approved a proposal to set up ...

Thai women gold panners are rare winners in COVID-hit economy

As the yellowish mud swirls away in the waters of Thailands Sai Buri river, Sunisa Srisuwanno lifts her wooden pan with a cluster of gleaming specks caught in the centre.Thats 100 baht, she said, pointing to grains worth about 3.30 after li...

BSSUK, NKJ Biofuel tie up to set up ethanol plant in Chhattisgarh

Bhoramdeo Sahakari Sakhar Utpadak Karkhana Maryadit BSSUK, a cooperative sugar mill in Chhattisgarh, has signed a pact with NKJ Biofuel Ltd to set up an ethanol production unit on a public-private partnership PPP basis in the states Kabirdh...
