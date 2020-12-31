Left Menu
There will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi: Govt order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 08:38 IST
Soccer-Racist abuse will not stop me, says Kilmarnock's Dyer

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer said he will not allow racist abuse to deter him from doing his job after the 55-year-old Englishman was targeted this week. Kilmarnock said they had contacted police after receiving a letter on Monday containing r...

China state banks seen buying dollar to ease sharp yuan rally, traders say

Chinas major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at the level of about 6.52 yuan on Thursday, traders said, in a move viewed as an effort to keep the yuan from rising too fast and breaching a key level. The onshore spot market o...

COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. According to an order issued by Del...
