Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the three contentious central farm laws.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:23 IST
Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

COVID-19 recovery rate in country crosses 96 per cent

New Delhi, Dec 31 PTI India has crossed a significant milestone in its fight against coronavirus, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate crossing 96 per cent, one of the highest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The to...

Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Brita...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several countries looked to approve coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford and Sinopharm, amid the spread of the virus variant, while U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci foresaw some semblance of normality by a...

Yearender 2020: It has been a challenging year, but we dealt with it, says Rijiju

By Nitin Srivastava As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged 2020, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, feels the dreaded year was challenging with athletes being deprived of international competitions going into the Tokyo O...
