Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the three contentious central farm laws.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

... ...
New Delhi, Dec 31 PTI India has crossed a significant milestone in its fight against coronavirus, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate crossing 96 per cent, one of the highest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The to...
Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Brita...
Several countries looked to approve coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford and Sinopharm, amid the spread of the virus variant, while U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci foresaw some semblance of normality by a...
By Nitin Srivastava As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged 2020, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, feels the dreaded year was challenging with athletes being deprived of international competitions going into the Tokyo O...