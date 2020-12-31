Left Menu
The number of new coronavirus cases decreasing in the country: PM Modi.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:32 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Tejas Networks bags order worth USD 13 mn

Communications equipment firm Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth USD 13 million approx Rs 95 crore from a telecommunications service provider in South East Asia for supply and installation of its broadband products...

Lithuania allows flights from UK from January 1, says Foreign Ministry

Vilnius Lithuania, December 31 ANISputnik The Lithuanian government decided to lift the ban on receiving flights from the UK from January 1, 2021, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Baltic states, which unanimously introduced a b...

COVID-19 recovery rate in country crosses 96 per cent

New Delhi, Dec 31 PTI India has crossed a significant milestone in its fight against coronavirus, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate crossing 96 per cent, one of the highest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The to...

Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Brita...
