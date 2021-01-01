Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 73.11 (provisional) against US dollar.

... ...
The chances of Pakistan captain Babar Azam regaining fitness in time for the second Test against New Zealand have improved as he had a lengthy training session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. A spokesperson for the national te...
State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL on Friday said Soma Mondal has taken charge as its chairman. Prior to this, she was the director commercial of SAIL, the countrys largest steel-making company said.A 1984-graduate in electrical ...
Two men on a motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a truck from behind in West Bengals Alipurduar district early on Friday, police said. The accident took place in Rangalibazna area when their motorcycle, coming from Bi...
A man was held here for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake pesticides, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said they had recovered fake pesticides from a godown in the Khutar area four days ago and suspected the in...