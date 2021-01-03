Invoking 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi says it will make every Indian proud that two vaccines given emergency use approval are made in India.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-fre...
With 2020 finally over, several leading automakers are now looking to carry on with their plans in 2021 even as several challenges like supply chain issues still continue to impact the market. While Kia Motors is looking to ramp up producti...
Actor Manav Kaul says he always takes a year-long break before starting a new project as he believes right opportunities come to those who are extremely patient. The 44-year-old actor first rose to fame with his turn as a right-wing politic...
Chennai, Jan 3 PTI Noted realtor Jain Housing has raised funds of Rs 175 crore from Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd and Apollo Global Management for about Rs 175 crore in two tranches, a top official said. The funds would be utilised to re...