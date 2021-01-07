J-K LG Manoj Sinha announces new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) worth Rs 28,400 crore to encourage investment, job creation.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Tunisias tourism revenue plunged by 65 in 2020 compared to 2019, to around 746 million, official figures showed on Thursday, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the countrys economy. In 2020, the number of visitors...
By Sushil Batra A Public interest litigation PIL petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of the coronavirus awareness caller tune in the voice of Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan.The petition was listed for hearing b...
Debt-laden ILFS on Thursday said its group company ILFS Solar Power Ltd ISPL has paid its entire debt of around Rs 845 crore to all its creditors. This repayment supports the overall resolution process for ILFS Group and will be a key inter...
COVID-19 survivors may have protective immunity against serious disease from the SARS-CoV-2 virus for months, or even years after the infection, a study suggests. The findings, based on analyses of blood samples from 188 COVID-19 patients, ...