Heritage Conservation Committee gives nod to constructing new parliament building under Central Vista revamp project: Housing Secretary.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:14 IST
Heritage Conservation Committee gives nod to constructing new parliament building under Central Vista revamp project: Housing Secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heritage Conservation Committee
- Central Vista