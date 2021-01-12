1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine being procured from Serum Institute of India at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:21 IST
1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine being procured from Serum Institute of India at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes: Govt.
