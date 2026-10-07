Soccer-Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Early strikes secured hosts Saudi Arabia the 27th Gulf Cup with a 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ending a 22-year wait to lift the trophy ‌again. Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Just two minutes later, Georgios Donis' side took a 2-0 lead when Feras Al ‌Brikan struck from close range. They almost scored again when Saleh Abu Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit ‌the bar. "We are very happy... there were many difficulties, but the players showed concentration and discipline and gave their maximum on the pitch," Donis told a press conference.

"I think we turned those difficulties into a title, and that is important. We were the best team in this competition. This title ⁠gives us ​confidence for the future, and we ⁠have to keep showing the same qualities" he added. "BIGGER CHALLENGE AHEAD"

The UAE pressed to try to close the deficit. They were awarded a penalty in ⁠the 38th minute only to see the VAR overturn the decision. After the interval, Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan Adil from close ​range and Fabio Lima struck the bar in the 88th minute, leaving Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout ⁠the tournament.

The triumph followed an early and disappointing exit from this year's World Cup and gave the Saudis a fourth Gulf Cup title, their first since ⁠2004. "After ​the World Cup, we knew that we had made mistakes and had some bad moments, but we learned from this experience... we improved and developed our football. And I think they deserve this result. Now, the result reflects the work" ⁠said Donis.

Saudi Arabia will take on Kuwait, Oman and Palestine at the 2027 Asian Cup on home soil, with the tournament ⁠scheduled for January 7-February 5. "We ⁠have an even bigger challenge ahead, which is the Asian Cup. God willing, this (title) will give us even greater motivation to do what satisfies the national team and Saudi as a whole," ‌Player of the ‌Tournament Al Hammami told Alkass Sports TV.