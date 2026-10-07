Soccer-Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 05:26 IST
Soccer-Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Early strikes secured hosts Saudi Arabia the 27th Gulf Cup with a 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ending a 22-year wait to lift the trophy ‌again. Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Just two minutes later, Georgios Donis' side took a 2-0 lead when Feras Al ‌Brikan struck from close range. They almost scored again when Saleh Abu Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit ‌the bar. "We are very happy... there were many difficulties, but the players showed concentration and discipline and gave their maximum on the pitch," Donis told a press conference.

"I think we turned those difficulties into a title, and that is important. We were the best team in this competition. This title ⁠gives us ​confidence for the future, and we ⁠have to keep showing the same qualities" he added. "BIGGER CHALLENGE AHEAD"

The UAE pressed to try to close the deficit. They were awarded a penalty in ⁠the 38th minute only to see the VAR overturn the decision. After the interval, Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan Adil from close ​range and Fabio Lima struck the bar in the 88th minute, leaving Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout ⁠the tournament.

The triumph followed an early and disappointing exit from this year's World Cup and gave the Saudis a fourth Gulf Cup title, their first since ⁠2004. "After ​the World Cup, we knew that we had made mistakes and had some bad moments, but we learned from this experience... we improved and developed our football. And I think they deserve this result. Now, the result reflects the work" ⁠said Donis.

Saudi Arabia will take on Kuwait, Oman and Palestine at the 2027 Asian Cup on home soil, with the tournament ⁠scheduled for January 7-February 5. "We ⁠have an even bigger challenge ahead, which is the Asian Cup. God willing, this (title) will give us even greater motivation to do what satisfies the national team and Saudi as a whole," ‌Player of the ‌Tournament Al Hammami told Alkass Sports TV.

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026