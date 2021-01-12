Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood: SC.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for worlds biggest vaccination driveIndian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide on Tuesday, preparing for the launch...
The government of South Koreas capital is facing criticism for an online manual for pregnant women that contained sexist tips and gender stereotypes.The now-deleted guidelines, which were published on the website of Seouls Pregnancy and Chi...
The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with aggressive expansion plans for both countries.The ...
Uganda banned social media and messaging apps on Tuesday, two days ahead of a presidential election pitting Yoweri Museveni, one of Africas longest-serving leaders, against opposition frontrunner Bobi Wine, a popular singer. Users complaine...