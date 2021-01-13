TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, removed as TMC East Midnapore district president: party sources.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:23 IST
TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, removed as TMC East Midnapore district president: party sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Sisir Adhikari
- East Midnapore district