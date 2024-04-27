Left Menu

Kerala Police Books LDF MLA P V Anwar for Defamatory Remarks against Rahul Gandhi

LDF MLA P.V. Anwar faces charges of promoting enmity for remarks on Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "fourth-grade citizen" and questioning his lineage. A case has been registered under IPC Section 153A and the Representation of People Act. The remarks followed Gandhi's criticism of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan defended Anwar's actions, stating that Gandhi was not above criticism.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 27-04-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 09:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

LDF MLA P V Anwar has been booked for the penal offence of promoting enmity between different groups due to his remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a ''fourth-grade citizen'' and that his DNA should be examined.

Anwar, while addressing an election meeting in Palakkad district of Kerala on April 22, had also said that the Congress leader does not deserve to be called by the surname of Gandhi.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Nattukal police station against the LDF MLA on Friday, April 26, on the directions of a magisterial court, according to the FIR.

Anwar has been booked for the offences under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act.

The magisterial court's direction came on a complaint moved by advocate Baiju Noel Rosario.

Anwar's remarks against Gandhi came in the wake of the Congress leader's comments questioning why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was exempted from being interrogated and arrested by central agencies, though several allegations had cropped up against the Left veteran.

The LDF MLA's remarks were later justified by Vijayan who said the Congress leader was not someone beyond criticism.

