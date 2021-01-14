... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. ...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirusGovernments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs against the backdrop of fears of a fast-spreading varia...
Brazil has had 60,899 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,274 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The South American country has now registered 8,256,536 cases since the ...
Wall Streets benchmark SP 500 index closed slightly higher on Wednesday with defensive sectors leading gains as investors waited for details of the next U.S. fiscal stimulus plan and Congress began President Donald Trumps impeachment hearin...