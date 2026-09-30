The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Road traffic deaths have declined globally over the past two decades, but the improvement has been distributed so unevenly that the gap between safer and more dangerous countries has widened sharply. A study titled Global Road Traffic Safety Disparities: Regional Trends and Longitudinal Evidence, published in Future Transportation by Fahim Jaman of Morgan State University and Ömer Kaya of Erzurum Technical University, traces this divergence across 182 countries and territories between 2000 and 2019.

Using World Health Organization road-safety data reported under Sustainable Development Goal indicator 3.6.1, the researchers find two trends unfolding at the same time. The global road traffic death rate fell, and most countries improved, yet regions moved at very different speeds and cross-country inequality increased on every measure used in the analysis.

The pattern complicates a simple narrative of global progress. Falling averages suggest that road safety policies, vehicle standards and transport systems have improved in many places, but they also conceal countries where mortality has barely changed or has worsened. For governments and development institutions, the problem is increasingly less about whether the world is making progress than about where progress is failing to reach.

A Global Decline That Looks Less Impressive at Country Level

The world-aggregate road traffic death rate fell from 19.0 deaths per 100,000 people in 2000 to 16.7 in 2019, a decline of 12.1%. Across the 182 countries examined individually, the average reduction was 2.07 deaths per 100,000 population, and the decline was statistically significant.

However, the improvement was modest when measured country by country. Only 120 of the 182 countries, or 65.9%, recorded lower road traffic death rates in 2019 than in 2000, leaving more than a third with stagnant or worsening outcomes. The effect size of the average country-level improvement was also relatively small.

This difference between the global rate and the experience of a typical country is important because global aggregates give greater weight to large populations. Strong improvements in populous countries can pull down the worldwide average even when dozens of smaller countries make little progress.

The study thus separates population-weighted global and regional measures from unweighted country-level analysis. That distinction reveals a more fragmented road-safety landscape, in which headline improvements coexist with persistent pockets of extremely high risk.

Regional Progress Has Split Into Sharply Different Tracks

The strongest gains occurred in wealthier regions with more mature road-safety systems. Europe and Northern America recorded a 44.9% reduction in their population-weighted road traffic death rate, while Australia and New Zealand posted a 44.7% decline. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia also improved substantially, with an 18.6% reduction.

Progress was far slower elsewhere:

Sub-Saharan Africa recorded an 8.6% reduction

Central and Southern Asia fell by 4.9%

Latin America and the Caribbean by only 1.7%

Northern Africa and Western Asia registered a slight increase of 1.2% in its population-weighted regional rate

The gap by 2019 was stark. Sub-Saharan Africa recorded 27.5 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 8.6 in Europe and Northern America and 5.7 in Australia and New Zealand. The difference reflects more than a temporary fluctuation: the study's longitudinal model found that regional trajectories diverged significantly over time.

The results also expose important differences within regions. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, the population-weighted regional average improved while the unweighted mean across individual countries increased slightly. Larger countries made enough progress to improve the regional aggregate, even as many smaller countries saw limited gains.

Such divergence is especially important for the Global South, where rapid urbanization and motorization are often advancing faster than public transport, enforcement systems and protected infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. Transport demand can expand quickly while institutional and safety capacity develops much more slowly.

The Bigger Warning Is the Widening Gap

Global road-safety inequality increased even while the overall death rate declined. The Gini coefficient for country-level road traffic death rates rose from 0.241 in 2000 to 0.353 in 2019, a relative increase of 46.6%. Two additional measures showed the same direction of change. The interquartile range widened from 12.45 to 17.65 deaths per 100,000, while the coefficient of variation increased from 0.426 to 0.633. All three indicators rose steadily across the observation period.

These measures show that countries were not gradually converging toward similar safety outcomes. Instead, safer countries generally became safer while a substantial group of higher-risk countries improved much more slowly, producing a more unequal global distribution.

The result survived several robustness checks. Excluding countries with zero-valued observations, removing the most extreme high-rate observation, and dropping small-island and microstate countries did not alter the main conclusion. Regional divergence remained significant and the measures of inequality continued to increase.

For international road-safety policy, this weakens the usefulness of relying too heavily on global averages. A global decline can coexist with deteriorating relative conditions in countries that are already struggling with weaker infrastructure, limited enforcement capacity and rapidly changing mobility patterns.

Road Safety Policy Cannot Be Reduced to Technology Alone

The researchers do not claim that public transport, intelligent transport systems or autonomous vehicles caused the regional differences they observe. Their dataset does not directly measure transit investment, enforcement strength, cycling infrastructure, ITS adoption or connected and autonomous vehicle deployment.

The study instead places its statistical findings alongside existing transport research. Regions with stronger safety outcomes tend to have longer histories of vehicle regulation, enforcement, public transport investment, protected infrastructure for vulnerable road users and institutionalized road-safety systems. Those links are interpretive rather than causal findings from the dataset itself.

For lower-income and rapidly urbanizing countries, the implications point toward basic system capacity before technological sophistication. Safer intersections, speed management, pedestrian and cycling protection, better public transport, stronger crash reporting and reliable enforcement may offer more immediate safety value than advanced vehicle automation.

Intelligent transportation systems could still play an important role. Automated speed enforcement, adaptive signals, incident detection and transit-priority systems can improve how existing infrastructure operates, particularly in cities that cannot afford continual road expansion. Their effectiveness, however, depends on governance, maintenance and institutional capacity.

Connected and autonomous vehicles face an even higher threshold. Their safety benefits depend on reliable road markings, digital connectivity, regulatory frameworks and the ability to operate alongside human-driven vehicles, motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists. In countries where basic road-safety systems remain incomplete, automation cannot substitute for foundational investment.

The study also carries a strong SDG message. Indicator 3.6.1 may show improvement at global level while concealing growing divergence between countries. Monitoring systems that focus only on averages risk overlooking where progress has slowed, where mortality remains persistently high and where policy support is most urgently needed.